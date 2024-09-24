DELAWARE - Findings from a fall 2022 Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) study found Per and Polyfluoroalky Substances (PFAs) in varying concentrations in every sample collected. The study involved 83 water samples from 33 watersheds in the state.
“Once the data were plotted and viewed together, several obvious anomalies stood out, either due to the magnitude of the concentrations, or to the family group fingerprints,” said John Cargill, hydrologist for the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship.
The data summary report identifies the following water bodies/watersheds as deserving of prioritized follow-up actions:
- Red Clay Creek (New Castle County)
- Hershey Run (New Castle County)
- Long Branch (New Castle County)
- Shellpot Creek (New Castle County)
- Little River (Kent County)
- St. Jones River (Kent County)
According to DNREC, the information from the samples will help track the trends of the PFAs or "forever chemicals" in the future.