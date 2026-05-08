Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight EDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may a period of below Small Craft conditions late Friday night into early Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&