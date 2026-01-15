DELAWARE -Two pieces of legislation are moving through Delaware’s General Assembly, addressing both criminal justice reform and support for immigrants living in the state.
House Bill 151, which would ban private detention facilities from operating in Delaware, was reported out of the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 14 with six members voting in favor and one voting “on its merits.” Introduced on May 1, 2025, the bill aims to ensure all detention centers in Delaware are publicly operated. The bill is sponsored by only Democrats in the House.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 27, has bipartisan support which would create the Office of New Americans. It has been amended to include a three-year sunset provision. On Wednesday, Republican Senator Bryant Richardson (District 21) introduced Amendment 2 was added to the bill to limit its initial duration, allowing lawmakers to review its effectiveness before making it permanent.
The proposed Office of New Americans would focus on improving the quality of life and economic opportunity for people who move to Delaware from other countries, while also benefiting all Delawareans. Per language in the bill, the office would provide support services, help coordinate state resources, and foster community integration.