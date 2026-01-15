Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt and very rough waters. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of gale force wind gusts near 35 kt is possible as a cold front pushes offshore this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&