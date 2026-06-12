Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor coastal flooding is likely with the high tide Sunday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/08 AM 5.8 0.1 1.1 None 13/09 PM 7.0 1.3 0.2 Minor 14/09 AM 5.2 -0.5 0.4 None 14/10 PM 7.2 1.5 0.2 Minor 15/10 AM 5.1 -0.6 0.3 None 15/10 PM 7.2 1.5 0.2 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/08 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.9 None 13/08 PM 6.4 1.8 1.0 Minor 14/08 AM 4.7 0.0 0.9 None 14/09 PM 6.6 2.0 1.0 Minor 15/09 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.8 None 15/10 PM 6.6 2.0 1.0 Minor Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/08 AM 6.2 -0.1 0.8 None 13/08 PM 8.0 1.7 1.0 Minor 14/09 AM 6.3 0.0 0.9 None 14/09 PM 8.4 2.1 1.3 Minor 15/10 AM 6.1 -0.2 0.7 None 15/10 PM 8.3 2.0 1.1 Minor Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/06 AM 4.8 0.2 1.0 None 13/07 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 Minor 14/07 AM 4.9 0.3 1.0 None 14/08 PM 6.4 1.8 0.8 Minor 15/08 AM 4.9 0.3 0.9 None 15/08 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/07 AM 3.8 -0.2 0.4 None 13/07 PM 5.5 1.5 0.7 Minor 14/08 AM 3.9 -0.1 0.5 None 14/08 PM 5.5 1.5 0.6 Minor 15/09 AM 3.9 -0.1 0.4 None 15/09 PM 5.6 1.6 0.4 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/07 AM 4.8 -0.3 0.6 None 13/07 PM 6.5 1.4 0.5 Minor 14/08 AM 5.0 -0.1 0.7 None 14/08 PM 6.9 1.8 0.7 Minor 15/09 AM 4.9 -0.2 0.5 None 15/09 PM 7.0 1.9 0.7 Minor &&