DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Senate will convene in an "Extraordinary Session" Dec. 16, marking the first legislative day of the 153rd General Assembly following the November general election.
According to the state, the session will begin at 10 a.m., with senators first meeting to establish the chamber’s rules for the next two years. Following this, lawmakers say the Senate Executive Committee will review a series of appointments submitted by the governor. These include judicial nominees and candidates for the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, created under the controversial House Bill 350.
House Bill 350 has been a point of contention since before its passage. The bill would make the seven-person Diamond State Hospital Review Board responsible for reviewing and approving annual hospital budgets. Lawmakers say this would begin with costs impacting 2026. Those in support of the legislation say the change would help control hospital costs. However, shortly after signing the legislation into law, ChristianaCare filed a lawsuit against it. According to the lawsuit, it challenges the law's constitutionality.
If the nominees clear the Executive Committee, the Senate will reconvene later in the afternoon to hold votes on their confirmation. The complete list of nominees is available online.