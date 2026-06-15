DELAWARE - The Delaware Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 9, known as the Wetlands Stewardship Act, on June 10, moving forward legislation aimed at protecting nontidal wetlands across the state.
The measure seeks to establish protections for nontidal and tidal wetlands that are not fully covered by existing federal regulations.
If approved by the House and signed into law, the legislation would allow DNREC to hire 12 full-time employees to oversee a wetlands program. Funding for the positions would include $765,419 from the Fiscal Year 2027 state budget.
The bill drew controversy when Michelle Parsons, president of the 38th District Republican PAC, claimed the bill would actually expedite permitting for offshore wind cables. That claim was denied by the bill's sponsor, State Senator Stephanie Hanson. The bill now awaits action in the House.