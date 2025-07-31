GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Soil Health Partnership, an initiative started by the Sussex Conservation District focused on educating farmers on improving soil health, will be holding a field day on Aug. 20.
According to the conservation district the field day will feature equipment demonstrations and speakers including farmers from across Delaware and deputy secretary of agriculture, Chris Brosch.
“This event brings together experienced producers and service providers who understand the value of building healthy soils,” director of agricultural programs at Sussex Conservation District Debbie Cahall said. “It’s a great opportunity for others to learn how these practices can improve productivity and sustainability.”
In addition to guest speakers, the event will also include a panel of agriculture service providers who will discuss planting seeds using tools like airplanes, drones and air seeders, according to the conservation district.
The field day will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Tull Farm.