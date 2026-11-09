REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Fire School honored Chief Howard Blizzard of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company with the title of Lifetime Instructor on Nov. 4.
The status of Lifetime Instructor recognizes decades of dedication to firefighter education. In order to be selected, a person must have at least 15 continuous years of active instructional service, an outstanding record of service to the Delaware State Fire School and statewide fire service, full retirement from active instructional service and a unanimous vote of approval by every member of the current full-time senior instructional staff.
“Chief Blizzard has trained, mentored, and motivated generations of first responders to follow in his footsteps,” said Matthew Dodds, the fire school’s sixth director. “His decades of service have strengthened this school and the firefighters we prepare. It was an honor for all of us at the Delaware State Fire School to recognize his lasting contributions and present this well-deserved honor.”
Chief Blizzard began teaching at the Delaware State Fire School on March 17, 1971. His teaching included basic firefighting, industrial fire brigade operations, driving and pumping operations, specialized hazards and command-level leadership. Across these disciplines, he shared his knowledge and experience to help students develop from new recruits into capable fire service leaders.
Since the school’s start in the 1960s, thousands of first responders have served as instructors, but fewer than 100 have been inducted as Lifetime Instructors. The distinction represents the school’s hall of fame, honoring exceptional educators who have devoted their careers to preparing generations of emergency responders.
Chief Blizzard’s name will be added to the wall of honor near the school’s entrance. The school said this is in recognition of his contributions to fire service education and secures his permanent place in the school’s history.