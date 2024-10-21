SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.– The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced the addition of 210 new Project-Based Vouchers to the state’s affordable rental market, significantly expanding housing options for low-income families in Sussex and Kent counties. The vouchers are being offered through partnerships with various housing developers, both for new and existing communities.
“Solving the housing crisis in Delaware will require innovative housing solutions and increased investment in what we know works,” said Cynthia Karnai, DSHA Director. “This PBV initiative combines these priorities to expand access to healthy, thriving neighborhoods throughout the state. I commend our housing developer partners for their dedication to ensuring affordability and look forward to these vouchers supporting Delaware families.”
The vouchers were allocated following a competitive request for proposal process led by DSHA. The new PBVs are tied to the following communities:
- Millsboro LIHTC, LLC: 15 PBVs at Foster Commons in Sussex County (Existing)
- Ingerman: 25 PBVs at Willows at Northstar in Sussex County (New Construction)
Leon N. Wiener & Associates:
- 25 PBVs at Georgetown Apartments II in Sussex County (Existing)
- 24 PBVs at Villas II at Delmar in Sussex County (Existing)
- 25 PBVs at Milford Crossing Apartments in Kent County (Existing)
- 30 PBVs at Villas at Milford Crossing in Kent County (Existing)
- 25 PBVs at Commerce Square Apartments in Kent County (Existing)
Severn Development Company, LLC:
- 16 PBVs at Mispillion Station II in Sussex County (New Construction)
- 25 PBVs at Brightway Commons II in Kent County (Existing)
“With these new partnerships, Delaware is more than tripling its PBV offerings in Kent and Sussex counties,” said Matt Heckles, Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Region III. “We are proud to support DSHA's efforts to increase high-quality, affordable housing in Delaware.”
The PBVs, funded by $2.8 million from HUD, are a key part of DSHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program. Unlike traditional housing vouchers, PBVs are tied to specific rental units rather than following an eligible assisted family, ensuring long-term affordability for the units.
DSHA says the program emphasizes affordable housing in areas with the greatest need, especially in Kent and Sussex counties. It also prioritizes energy-efficient design, veteran housing, and equity for underserved communities.
For more information on DSHA’s HCV program or to become an HCV landlord, visit DSHA's website.