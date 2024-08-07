DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Housing Authority has awarded over $5 million dollars in Housing Stability Program (HSP) grants to eight community partner organizations across the state.
The HSP's main goal is to help prevent evictions and increase housing stability by providing emergency rental assistance to households close to eviction.
To receive services from a HSP organization, the individual or family must meet these following requirements:
The individual should have delinquent rent, accompanied by a court-scheduled eviction hearing; AND
Individuals must not have received 18 months of previous DEHAP emergency rental assistance historically.
Income at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income for the county of residence. Income must not exceed 80 percent of the income limits set by HUD based on each county’s Fair Market Rent.
The grants are funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA).