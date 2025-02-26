Delaware state park fees begin March 1

A Delaware State Parks fee booth. (DNREC)

 Abby Shepard

DELAWARE - DNREC is reminding visitors that entrance fees for Delaware State Parks will be in effect from March 1 through Nov. 30.

Drivers with Delaware license plates will pay $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks, while out-of-state drivers will be charged $8 and $10. Deauville Beach in Rehoboth Beach will have a daily fee of $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends.



Annual passes are available for Delaware residents, non-residents, active-duty military personnel and veterans. A separate pass is required for Deauville Beach.

Surf fishing permits, which provide year-round beach access, also allow vehicles to enter other state parks without paying a daily fee, including on weekends and holidays. For more information on entrance fees and available passes, visit destateparks.com.

