DELAWARE - DNREC will begin selling the 2025 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Passes and permits can be purchased at state park offices, DNREC’s Dover campus, or online at destateparks.com. The annual park pass costs $35 for Delaware residents and $70 for non-residents, with discounted rates for seniors and military members.
Surf fishing permits, which provide year-round beach access, range from $70 to $180, depending on residency and the type of permit. For more information, visit DNREC’s website.