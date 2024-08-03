REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Lifeguards from Delaware State Parks showcased their skills and determination at the 47 annual Rehoboth Beach Patrol Lifeguard Olympics, securing the gold medal in a fierce competition.
Approximately 200 lifeguards from a dozen beach patrols, including those from Sussex County and Ocean City, participated in the event. Competitors faced off in 10 challenging events, such as runs, swims, paddle rescues, iron man medleys, beach flags and tug-of-war. Lieutenant Bryan Bowles of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol praised the event.
"The total team effort demonstrated by all those competing was inspiring. And the competition was intense with a hard-fought win by Delaware State Parks."
Following Delaware State Parks on the leaderboard were Bethany Beach in second place, Ocean City in third, Rehoboth Beach in fourth and Middlesex in fifth.