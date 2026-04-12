Gun

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Milton.

MILTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Milton and are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect, authorities said Sunday.

Troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 20000 block of Forest Road, where they found a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wanted accused murderer

Police said the suspect is 62-year-old Myron Savage of Milton. (Delaware State Police)

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Myron Savage of Milton, approached the victim on foot in the front yard of a residence, shot him multiple times and fled on a black three-wheeled scooter.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Savage and are working to locate him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911. Tips can also be provided to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2859 or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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