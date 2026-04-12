MILTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Milton and are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect, authorities said Sunday.
Troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 20000 block of Forest Road, where they found a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Myron Savage of Milton, approached the victim on foot in the front yard of a residence, shot him multiple times and fled on a black three-wheeled scooter.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Savage and are working to locate him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911. Tips can also be provided to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2859 or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.