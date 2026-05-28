CAMDEN, Del. - Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice are investigating after a man died by suicide while in custody at Delaware State Police Troop 3 in Camden, according to state police.
According to troopers, the incident began around 8 p.m. May 27, when troopers responded to a home on Misty Way in Hartly for a report of a domestic assault. Before troopers arrived, state police said they were told the suspect, 49-year-old Shane Mullen, of Hartly, had left the home in his girlfriend’s vehicle.
State police said Mullen had an active felony domestic warrant from an incident May 22 at the same location. Troopers said they also learned he had reportedly just physically assaulted his girlfriend.
While troopers searched the area, state police said the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit found the vehicle, and a pursuit began. According to troopers, the pursuit crossed into Maryland and returned to Delaware before ending at the home on Misty Way.
State police said Mullen initially refused orders to get out of the vehicle. When he did get out, troopers said he resisted further orders. According to state police, a DSP canine was deployed, and Mullen assaulted the canine before being taken into custody.
Mullen was taken to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries from the canine apprehension and was later released, according to troopers.
State police said Mullen was taken to Troop 3 on the morning of May 28, where he was charged with fifth offense driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest with force or violence, disregarding a police officer signal, unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree assault on a law enforcement animal, offensive touching, two counts of breach of release and traffic charges.
According to state police, Mullen was also charged in connection with the May 22 incident with strangulation, third-degree assault and breach of release.
State police said video surveillance showed Mullen was alone in a temporary holding cell at Troop 3 when he used a shoelace to hang himself. Troopers said they found Mullen and attempted lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Due to the nature of the incident, state police said the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are investigating.
State police said the Delaware State Police Office of Professional Responsibility will also review the incident after the investigation is complete.
Delaware State Police said the Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center are available 24 hours a day at 1-800-VICTIM-1, or 1-800-842-8461.