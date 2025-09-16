Delaware State Police investigating deadly crash on Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday, Sept. 15, in Georgetown.
Troopers said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Dupont Boulevard at Redden Road. According to investigators, a Nissan Altima was traveling south when it hit the side of a Mack Anthem truck pulling an empty grain trailer.
Police said the truck, driven by a 76-year-old man from Cambridge, Maryland, was stopped at the intersection and turned left, failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
According to troopers, the driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old woman from the Bronx, New York, was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.
Police said the truck driver was also wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.
According to investigators, the roadway was closed for about three and a half hours while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit worked at the scene.