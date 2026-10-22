DELAWARE- The Delaware State Police is mourning the loss of K-9 Bane, a dedicated police dog who spent nine years working alongside his handler, Cpl. 3 Ronzo, in patrol operations and narcotics detection across Delaware.
Born May 22, 2016, Bane joined Ronzo at just 8 weeks old, according to the agency. Certified for both patrol work and narcotics detection, Bane initially served with Troop 2’s Governor’s Task Force, helping police find illegal drugs and apprehend violent offenders. He and Ronzo later worked patrol assignments with Troops 2 and 9.
Delaware State Police say Bane also provided support to several specialized police units, including the Special Operations Response Team, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
His work extended beyond the Delaware State Police. Bane earned the trust and respect of law enforcement partners from agencies including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as neighboring state police departments.
Over nine years of service, Bane and Ronzo developed a partnership built on trust, teamwork and dedication. While Bane was known for his determination and contributions to law enforcement, the agency says his bond with Ronzo was an equally important part of his legacy.
The Delaware State Police is remembering Bane for his years of service and the lasting impact he made alongside his handler. His dedication to protecting Delaware and the partnership he shared with Ronzo will remain part of his legacy.