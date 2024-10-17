LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 29, 2023, in Laurel.
DSP says officers responded to the 500 block of West 7th Street and found 18-year-old Kylee Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson later died at the hospital. Two other victims, aged 15 and 13, were also shot but did not have life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed two unknown black male suspects approached the victims and opened fire before fleeing on foot. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729.