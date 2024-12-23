LEWES, Del. - With an uptick in reports of suspicious objects in the sky, Delaware State Police are urging residents to report sightings of potential drones through their anti-terrorism tipline.
There has been a rise in concern over drone operation and it has caused some people to contact the authorities. As drone flying has many rules and requirements from the FAA, people are seeing an increase in those rules being broken.
Authorities emphasize that people should not attempt to take matters into their own hands by trying to shoot down the drones, as this could cause serious consequences.
Corporal Briggs of the Delaware State Police warns, "Shooting at drones and things of that nature- do not do that. That is illegal and can cause a lot of problems."
Paige Fitzgerald, an expert with Delaware's Emergency Management Agency, expects an even greater presence of drones during the holidays but reassures the public that most drones are simply hobbyists flying smaller models.
"If you see something larger, it’s probably just a manned aircraft," Fitzgerald said.
For peace of mind and safer skies, state police recommend using the tipline for any concerning drone activity.
People are encouraged to use the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline by calling 1-800-FORCE-1-2 or sending an email to force12@delaware.gov.