DOVER, Del.- Delaware State University has been ranked the No. 4 public Historically Black College and University in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
DSU also placed in the top 10 overall for the ninth year in a row.
There are 101 HBCUs in the United States, 47 of which are public. Among public institutions, only Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T University and Morgan State University ranked higher than Delaware State this year.
The annual rankings evaluate schools on performance measures such as student retention, graduation rates, financial support and economic mobility.
DSU leaders note the recognition comes just months after Forbes ranked the university No. 2 in the nation among HBCUs for its online programs, highlighting the school’s new eHBCU platform.
“As the most diverse and contemporary HBCU in the country, Delaware State takes pride in its standing, its academic offerings, and its vibrant campus life,” said Dr. Karreem McMichael, dean of graduate studies and vice president for academic affairs, in a release.
DSU is celebrating its 134th year and continues to grow. Recently, it has surpassed its new student enrollment record, with more than 1,600 new and transfer students this year.