DOVER, Del. — Delaware State University has integrated AI-based gun detection technology into its security system in an effort to improve campus safety.
ZeroEyes' says its AI gun detection software works with existing digital security cameras to identify potential gun-related threats. If a weapon is detected, images are instantly sent to the ZeroEyes Operations Center, which is staffed around the clock by military and law enforcement veterans. These experts verify threats and notify campus officials and law enforcement.
“I’m always looking for the most innovative technology to assist us in preventing and solving crime, and maintaining a feeling of safety for our community,” said James Overton, superintendent at DSU. “I knew ZeroEyes’ gun detection technology was good, but the human element behind it, which minimizes false positive detections, convinced me that this was a serious product capable of mitigating false alarms and preventing harm.”
Advantech collaborated with DSU to identify high-risk areas on campus and integrate ZeroEyes’ technology into critical camera streams. This initiative complements existing security measures, including visitor management systems, license plate readers, and reinforced access control points.
“There is no universal solution for facility protection. A comprehensive, multi-layered approach is essential to addressing all potential risks." said Ryne Johnson, account manager of Advantech.
ZeroEyes’ gun detection technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act as an effective anti-terrorism tool.