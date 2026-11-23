DELAWARE - A lawsuit challenging corporate voting in Fenwick Island is on hold, giving state lawmakers time to consider legislation that could change who is allowed to vote in Delaware elections.
The pause follows an appeal filed by the ACLU of Delaware with the state's Supreme Court.
The lawsuit challenges Fenwick Island's practice of allowing certain business entities, including limited liability companies and trusts, to vote in town elections.
Andrew Bernstein with the ACLU of Delaware said the organization became particularly concerned after discovering what he described as a significant amount of corporate voting in Fenwick Island elections.
Bernstein said the ACLU believes the practice is unconstitutional under Delaware's Elections Clause, which guarantees Delawareans free and equal elections.
The court's order gives lawmakers until June 30 to consider House Bill 430, which would amend the Delaware Constitution to specify that only natural persons can vote in elections.
Bernstein said the issue raises fundamental questions about democracy and representation.
"It's concerning from kind of the fundamental precept that democracy, governance, the democracy, illegitimacy rests in consent of the governed, consent of the individuals who are actually subject to the decisions being made by decision makers," Bernstein said.
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger previously said the lawsuit goes directly against business owners who have had a presence in town for years.
Bernstein said the ACLU believes the proposed legislation could address the concerns raised in its lawsuit.
"We think this bill would address the issue that we raised in the litigation such that if the bill passed, there probably would not be a need for any continued legal battle on this topic," Bernstein said.