DOVER, Del. — Preliminary results from a statewide housing survey show broad public support for policy action to address Delaware’s housing shortage, affordability challenges and homelessness.
The Delaware State Housing Authority, working with the University of Delaware’s Center for Applied Demography & Survey Research, is conducting the survey to measure public attitudes toward housing affordability, housing supply, homelessness and housing-related policies.
The preliminary findings, based on a survey of roughly 400 Delawareans, show housing availability and affordability are major concerns across the state. The early data also shows Delawareans largely believe housing should be a priority for state and local leaders.
According to DSHA, 73% of people who answered the survey said their communities have not invested enough in affordable housing. Large majorities also said there is not enough housing for key groups, including people with low incomes, 80%; people with moderate incomes, 57%; smaller households, 72%; and older adults looking to downsize, 56%.
The survey also found 66% of people who answered said supporting first-time homebuyers should be a high priority for community leaders.
Preliminary results show Delawareans support expanding housing options by increasing supply and diversifying the state’s housing stock. People who answered also expressed concern about whether young people will be able to afford to live in their communities in the future.
Affordable housing was also viewed as part of the solution to homelessness, with people who answered generally saying more affordable housing would help reduce homelessness statewide.
“Since I took office, I have said that every family deserves access to affordable housing. This preliminary data shows that a majority of Delawareans feel the same way. Housing is a human right,” Gov. Matt Meyer said. “I thank DSHA and the University of Delaware for conducting this survey to provide hard facts on what our residents see as problems and solutions to the housing crisis in Delaware.”
“The people have spoken. The preliminary findings of this survey provide valuable information that supports our work to increase housing supply and decrease homelessness in Delaware,” DSHA Director Matthew Heckles said. “We look forward to seeing the final results from UD and using this data to support practical solutions that will make a difference in the First State.”
DSHA said the initial analysis is a snapshot of current data and is subject to revision. UD and DSHA will release final results after the survey concludes.