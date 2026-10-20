DELAWARE - The Delaware State Fire Commission says new state and federal background check requirements for fire company members will take effect in March 2027.
In its Fall 2026 update, the commission said Gov. Matt Meyer signed Senate Bill 325 in September, establishing the new background check requirements.
According to the commission, its Division of Professional Standards is working with state and federal partners to develop the regulations, policies and procedures needed to implement the law.
The commission said current fire company members will have 24 months to complete the updated background check process once it begins in March 2027.
The commission is advising Delaware fire companies not to submit background checks for current members under the new process before March 2027. According to the commission, checks completed before implementation will include only a state-level check and will not satisfy the new state and federal requirements.
Members who complete a background check before the updated process becomes available will need to complete the new process again, the commission said.
New applicants must continue to follow current background check requirements. Applicants processed before March 2027 will also need to complete the updated process once it becomes available, according to the commission.
The commission said it will distribute additional guidance to Delaware fire companies in the coming months outlining the new process and compliance requirements.