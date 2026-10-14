SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police arrested a man Oct. 13 after he was witnessed engaging in lewd conduct in the dunes at Conquest Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park, according to the agency.
Following an investigation, the man was taken into custody and charged with lewdness, indecent exposure, entering or remaining on closed lands without written permission, using a facility for an activity other than its intended purpose and failing to pay an admittance fee, according to DNRP.
The agency classified the first four charges as misdemeanors, with failure to pay the admittance fee listed as a violation.
The man was arraigned through the Justice of the Peace Video Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date. He was also given a no-contact order involving the victim or witness and Delaware State Parks, according to DNRP.
DNRP issued a reminder that certain activities do not belong in public, particularly in state parks.