DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the 2025 State Wildlife Area Spring Turkey Season hunting permit lottery attracted the highest number of applicants since the program began in 1991. 834 hunters applied, competing for 544 available permits—record-high numbers for the state.
The DNREC Wildlife Section says the annual lottery covers 19 state wildlife areas and Delaware’s two National Wildlife Refuges, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook. The 2025 turkey hunting season runs from April 12 to May 10, with permits assigned for one of four week-long segments.
Of the 834 applications, 744 were submitted by people who live in Delaware, while 90 came from non-residents representing 20 states. Among the permits awarded, 488 went to Delaware hunters, while 56 were issued to out-of-state hunters from 15 states.
According to the agency, the most sought-after hunting locations in the lottery included Blackiston Wildlife Area, Norman G. Wilder Wildlife Area, Cedar Swamp Wildlife Area, and Tappahanna Wildlife Area. This year marked the first time DNREC partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to offer permits for Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuges. All 40 available permits for these federal sites were issued.
Hunters who applied for a permit can now check their lottery status online. In the coming weeks, DNREC will also mail permit letters to successful applicants.
New this year, DNREC says there are new turkey harvest reporting procedures for 2025. Hunters must complete a turkey harvest report card before moving their bird from the harvest site. First-time turkey hunters in Delaware, ages 13 and older, must complete a DNREC-approved turkey education course. Those who have completed the course receive a Turkey Harvest Report Card when purchasing a hunting license or obtaining a License Exempt Number. Anyone missing a report card should contact the Hunter Education Program.
DNREC requires successful hunters to register their harvested turkey within 24 hours via the Digital DNREC portal or by phone. Registration includes reporting the bird’s beard and spur length and providing its weight.