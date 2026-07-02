DELAWARE- Delaware officials are urging people across the state to take precautions as an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday and the busy Fourth of July holiday brings increased travel and outdoor celebrations.
The National Weather Service upgraded the entire state to an Extreme Heat Warning beginning July 1, with the hottest conditions expected Thursday and Friday. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said dangerous heat can quickly become life-threatening and encouraged people to prepare before spending time outdoors.
State agencies are advising people to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. People are also encouraged to take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned locations and check on older adults, young children and anyone without access to air conditioning.
Health officials said infants, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions face the greatest risk of heat-related illness during prolonged periods of extreme temperatures.
Officials also reminded the public to recognize the warning signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea and extreme thirst. If symptoms progress to confusion, loss of consciousness or other signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately and begin cooling the person while waiting for emergency responders.
To help people escape the heat, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has opened cooling centers throughout New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Most state-operated locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 2, with some sites offering extended evening hours. Additional cooling resources may also be available through county emergency management offices.
The extreme heat arrives as thousands are expected to travel across Delaware for Independence Day celebrations and events commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary.
The Delaware Department of Transportation expects heavier-than-normal traffic statewide, with 11 fireworks displays and numerous public events scheduled over the holiday weekend. The Delaware 250 celebration on the Wilmington Riverfront is expected to draw the largest Fourth of July crowd in the state.
DelDOT says more than 100 DelDOT employees will be deployed to assist with traffic management during the holiday.
Transportation officials are encouraging drivers to allow extra travel time, remain patient in congestion and avoid blocking intersections, particularly along Route 1 between Lewes and Dewey Beach, where backups frequently worsen traffic conditions.
"We want everyone to celebrate and get to and from their destinations safely," Delaware Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings said. "This means driving attentively and sober, obeying posted signage, and using sidewalks and crosswalks. Giving yourself extra time to get to your destination and being patient should be the expectation when headed out this weekend."
The Office of Highway Safety will again offer $20 Lyft or Uber ride vouchers through MySoberRides.com from noon to 6 p.m. on July 4. State leaders say the vouchers may be used between noon July 4 and 3 a.m. July 5 to help reduce impaired driving.
DART's Beach Bus is also available as an alternative to driving in Delaware's beach communities, offering free parking and transportation to and from the Rehoboth Beach fireworks celebration on July 5.
State officials are also reminding pet owners to protect animals from the dangerous temperatures by providing shade and fresh water, avoiding walks during the hottest parts of the day and never leaving pets inside parked cars, where temperatures can rise rapidly even on relatively mild days.
DelDOT reported there have been 57 deadly crashes on Delaware roads so far in 2026, a 27% increase over the same period last year. During the three-day Fourth of July weekend in 2025, Delaware recorded 215 crashes that left 59 people hurt and two people dead.
Officials said taking simple precautions against both the heat and impaired driving can help ensure a safer holiday weekend for everyone.