DELAWARE - Delaware employers will not face penalties or interest for late submissions during the first year of the state’s new Paid Leave program, according to the Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Paid Leave.
The division said the waiver is meant to give businesses flexibility as they adjust to managing the new program. Employers enrolled in Delaware Paid Leave are required to submit hours and wage reports and make contributions on a quarterly basis. Quarterly deadlines fall on the last day of the month following each quarter: April 30, July 31, Oct. 31 and Jan. 31. All late submissions must be filed by March 31, 2026. After that date, penalties and fines will apply, the division said.
Delaware Paid Leave allows eligible workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to address their own serious health condition, care for a family member, bond with a new child or respond to a family member’s military deployment.
The program officially launches in January 2026.