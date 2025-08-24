DELAWARE - Delaware residents are being asked to help shape the state’s next Climate Action Plan by participating in a new round of public engagement sessions this September.
DNREC, through its Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, will host three in-person community sessions in each county where residents can share ideas, ask questions and provide feedback on how they think the state should move forward on climate change.
These sessions will mark the second round of public input opportunities following initial meetings, previously held in October 2024. The feedback will help guide updates to Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, first released in 2021.
“Delaware has an official goal of cutting climate-changing emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005, and to be at net zero by 2050,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “How to get to those goals will be the main focus of the next Climate Action Plan update, which serves as a playbook for needed action by residents, businesses, governments and others. We want and need people to share their thoughts and reactions.”
Those in attendance will have the chance to review and respond to early proposals and speak with state climate experts. DNREC says the sessions are informal and open-house style, allowing visitors to drop in at any time during the three-hour window. The Sussex County event is scheduled for Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Del-Tech William A. Carter Partnership Center.
For information on Kent and New Castle County dates and locations, visit online.