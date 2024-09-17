DELAWARE- A new report from Delaware’s Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy (OWAA) takes a closer look at how women have moved forward and what obstacles they’re still tackling in the First State.
This first-of-its-kind report dives deep into the impact women have on the state’s social and economic landscape.
Key Findings:
Demographic Insights: Women make up 51% of Delaware's population and are central to its cultural, economic, and social life.
Health and Well-being: Delaware has improved women's health, reducing the uninsured rate from 8% to 5.1% over the past decade. However, disparities persist, with 27% of Hispanic women lacking a personal doctor compared to 8% of all Delaware women. The infant mortality rate for Black women remains significantly higher than for White women.
Economic Security: Economic growth presents new opportunities, but challenges such as wage gaps and high childcare costs persist. In Delaware, 15% of families with children live in poverty, predominantly led by single mothers. Black and Hispanic women earn less compared to White men, and high childcare costs contribute to significant productivity losses.
Education and Empowerment: While women hold the majority of postsecondary degrees, they continue to face barriers such as gender bias and limited mentorship in academia.
Safety and Support: Gender-based violence remains a significant issue, with domestic violence incidents primarily affecting women. The report highlights the need for improved support for victims and increased safety measures.
Leadership: Delaware has seen notable advances in female leadership, with women now holding key positions including U.S. Representative, Lieutenant Governor, and several high-ranking roles in the General Assembly.
Melanie Ross Levin, Director of OWAA, emphasized the report's role in establishing a baseline for measuring progress and addressing ongoing challenges. "This report marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to provide a comprehensive, data-driven overview of how women and girls in Delaware are faring across critical areas," she said.
For more details, visit OWAA’s website: OWAA Report.