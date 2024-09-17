women charts

Photo: State of Delaware Payroll Human Resource Statewide Technology (PHRST)

DELAWARE- A new report from Delaware’s Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy (OWAA) takes a closer look at how women have moved forward and what obstacles they’re still tackling in the First State. 

This first-of-its-kind report dives deep into the impact women have on the state’s social and economic landscape. 

Key Findings:

  • Demographic Insights: Women make up 51% of Delaware's population and are central to its cultural, economic, and social life.

  • Health and Well-being: Delaware has improved women's health, reducing the uninsured rate from 8% to 5.1% over the past decade. However, disparities persist, with 27% of Hispanic women lacking a personal doctor compared to 8% of all Delaware women. The infant mortality rate for Black women remains significantly higher than for White women.

  • Economic Security: Economic growth presents new opportunities, but challenges such as wage gaps and high childcare costs persist. In Delaware, 15% of families with children live in poverty, predominantly led by single mothers. Black and Hispanic women earn less compared to White men, and high childcare costs contribute to significant productivity losses.

  • Education and Empowerment: While women hold the majority of postsecondary degrees, they continue to face barriers such as gender bias and limited mentorship in academia.

  • Safety and Support: Gender-based violence remains a significant issue, with domestic violence incidents primarily affecting women. The report highlights the need for improved support for victims and increased safety measures.

  • Leadership: Delaware has seen notable advances in female leadership, with women now holding key positions including U.S. Representative, Lieutenant Governor, and several high-ranking roles in the General Assembly.

Melanie Ross Levin, Director of OWAA, emphasized the report's role in establishing a baseline for measuring progress and addressing ongoing challenges. "This report marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to provide a comprehensive, data-driven overview of how women and girls in Delaware are faring across critical areas," she said.

For more details, visit OWAA’s website: OWAA Report.

