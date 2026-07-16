KENT/ SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware Office of Highway Safety's annual heatstroke prevention events return to Kent and Sussex County to spread awareness on hot-car deaths and how to avoid them. OHS will host these at local grocery stores in July and August.
At the events, the OHS team will share tips, facts and demonstrate how quickly a car's temperature can rise during the summers heat.
Mid-summer is peak season for hot-car incidents and OHS hopes to remind Delaware residents about the importance of keeping themselves and loved-ones safe. According to OHS, over the past 28 years, 52.9 percent of the 1,051 vehicular deaths in children where caused by caregivers who left their children in cars.
The demonstration in Kent County will take place at the Redner's Market on Greentree Drive in Dover on Friday, July 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the Sussex County demonstration will take place at Hocker's Super Center in Clarksville in late August.
To learn more about heatstroke prevention, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.