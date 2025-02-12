BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The National Aquarium's Stranding Response Center has treated its first patient of the season, a grey seal pup rescued from Bethany Beach and successfully returned to the wild.
Nicknamed "Guilford" as part of the center's 2025 Baltimore Neighborhoods naming theme, the young seal was collected by the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute after showing signs of nasal discharge. Given recent concerns about avian influenza in the area, experts transported the pup for evaluation.
Following a thorough examination, the center’s team determined that Guilford was in good body condition—alert, responsive, and stressed, but without major health issues. After receiving fluids, a vitamin E supplement, and overnight care, the pup was tagged for identification and released back into its natural habitat.
"It was a great kickoff to the season, and we're officially ready to help more seals in need," the center stated.
The Stranding Response Center urges the public to report any stranded or distressed marine mammals by calling their hotline at 410-576-3880.