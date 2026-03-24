REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new red-light camera at the intersection of Shuttle Road and Coastal Highway will begin issuing citations just after midnight on March 25, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod said the intersection was selected based on crash data, with the goal of improving safety along the busy corridor. Violations captured by the camera will result in a $137.50 fine.
The Shuttle Road camera is the fourth red-light camera installed along Coastal Highway. Between Five Points and Dewey Beach a stretch of about 5.5 miles there are now 13 traffic signals.
Some drivers say the enforcement is overdue. “It’s long overdue,” said Richard Ambrose. “People go through these red lights, they try to beat the yellow light, speeding like crazy. Maybe they’ll get the message that it’s time to slow things down on the highway.”
Others say the cameras could help reduce dangerous behavior at intersections. “I think it’s an excellent idea,” said Donna Mandato. “I see so many people going through the intersection, or they’ll actually stop and block it.”
DelDOT says the added enforcement aims to reduce crashes and encourage safer driving behavior.