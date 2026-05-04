DOVER, Del. - DelDOT held its 7th Annual Bridge Design Competition at Polytech High School on May 1, that featured 130 teams comprised of 397 students from 27 schools across Delaware.
The event is intended to engage students interested in pursuing careers in math, science, and engineering. It is designed to encourage middle school and high school students to address real-world problems and inspire them to consider careers in transportation and civil engineering.
According to DelDOT, the top three finishers in each grade bracket receive scholarship money that is donated by the sponsors of the competition.
The following teams have been announced as this year's winners:
Middle School:
• 1st Place – JOG / Talley Middle School
• 2nd Place – Comelia / Talley Middle School
• 3rd Place – Bridgeaholics / Talley Middle School
• Best Logo – W.I.S.D.O.M / Beacon Middle School
• Best Team Name – Elphaba’s Engineers / Shue-Medill Middle School
• Most Aesthetically Pleasing Bridge – 4 Trussketeers / Sanford School
9th and 10th Grade:
• 1st Place – Truss Worthy / Smyrna High School
• 2nd Place – Neuron Atrophy / Smyrna High School
• 3rd Place – HAYZ / Charter School of Wilmington
• Best Logo – A.T.L.A.S. / Smyrna High School
• Best Team Name – Gravity Gurus / Polytech High School
• Most Aesthetically Pleasing Bridge – Sunset Structures / Cape Henlopen High School
11th & 12th Grade:
• 1st Place – Charter Constructors / Charter School of Wilmington
• 2nd Place – Truss the Process / Cape Henlopen High School
• 3rd Place – Arch Angels / Padua Academy
• Best Logo – Couch Potatoes / St. Mark’s High School
• Best Team Name – Bridge Work Ahead, I Sure Hope It Does / Sussex Central High School
• Most Aesthetically Pleasing Bridge – Architectural Archers / Polytech High School
"The Annual Bridge Design Competition is the largest STEM event DelDOT holds every year," shared Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings. "I am incredibly thankful for our Bridge Design Team and our sponsors for making such a success. When I look around at this large group of students and see all the future engineers and future architects, it gives me great hope."