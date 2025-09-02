Lewes/Rehoboth Outlets

According to DelDOT, the new construction plan for the intersection of Route 1 and Holland Glade Road near the Lewes-Rehoboth outlets, is set to begin on Sept. 8.

DelDOT expects this construction to continue throughout this fall and be completed before Thanksgiving. 

This project will bring new turn lanes, as well as a new traffic signal for the intersection, says DelDOT. They also warn drivers to prepare for lane closures and to have to pass through construction zones.

