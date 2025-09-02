REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announces a new construction plan and warns locals of upcoming road closures.
According to DelDOT, the new construction plan for the intersection of Route 1 and Holland Glade Road near the Tanger outlets, is set to begin on Sept. 8.
DelDOT expects this construction to continue throughout this fall and be completed before Thanksgiving.
This project will bring new turn lanes, as well as a new traffic signal for the intersection, says DelDOT. They also warn drivers to prepare for lane closures and to have to pass through construction zones.