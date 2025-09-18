MILTON, Del. - DelDOT has announced updated lane closure hours for State Route 1 and State Route 16, starting Oct. 1, as part of an ongoing infrastructure project in the area.
According to DelDOT, daytime lane closures on Route 1 will occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while nighttime lane closures will be in place daily from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
On Route 16, DelDOT says drivers should expect daytime lane closures all seven days of the week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with nighttime closures also running daily from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
These extended lane closure hours will remain in effect during the off-peak season through April 30. DelDOT is advising drivers to expect consistent traffic patterns during the winter months.
Crews are currently focused on work along Route 1, including pavement reconstruction, embankment improvements and bridge development. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2026, DelDOT said.