GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Delmarva Central Railroad forces will be performing general maintenance of their crossing of Park Ave beginning at 7 a.m. on Oct. 23.
As Park Ave will be closed, message signs will be posted in advance, advising drivers.
To detour northbound, drivers can take Park Avenue to Springfield Road to Gravel Hill Road to Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9 back to Park Avenue.
To detour southbound, drivers can take Park Avenue to Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9 to Gravel Hill Road to Springfield Road back to Park Avenue.
For truck drivers to go northbound, drivers can take DuPont Boulevard/ US 113 to Wood Branch Road to Speedway Road to Zoar Road to Gravel Hill Road to Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9.
For southbound, truck drivers can take Lewes-Georgetown Highway/ SR 9 to Gravel Hill Road to Zoar Road to Speedway Road to DuPont Boulevard/ US 113.
The work is expected to be completed, and the detour lifted no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.