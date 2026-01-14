LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced lane closures coming to the Lewes area on Route 1 Southbound between Best Lane and Janice Road.
DelDOT officials say that starting Jan. 19, there will be lane closures in place on Route 1 Southbound between Best Lane and Janice Road. The agency says the work is expected to last roughly four weeks and is weather permitting.
The agency says from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. crews will be in place to widen, grade and reset a temporary barrier that is part of the Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection Project.
DelDOT reminds drivers to expect delays and drive safely when crews are in place.