Lewes Lane Closures

DelDOT tells drivers to expect lane closures on Route 1 Southbound in the Lewes area starting Jan. 19. (Google Maps)

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced lane closures coming to the Lewes area on Route 1 Southbound between Best Lane and Janice Road. 

DelDOT officials say that starting Jan. 19, there will be lane closures in place on Route 1 Southbound between Best Lane and Janice Road. The agency says the work is expected to last roughly four weeks and is weather permitting. 

The agency says from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. crews will be in place to widen, grade and reset a temporary barrier that is part of the Minos Conaway Road Grade Separated Intersection Project.

DelDOT reminds drivers to expect delays and drive safely when crews are in place. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Recommended for you