MILTON, Del. - DelDOT has announced nightly closures coming to Route 16 Broadkill Road between Route 1 and Route 16.
The department tells us the temporary closures are set to run during the hours of 7 p.m.-7 a.m. from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22. During this period, there will be construction on the nearby overpass.
Nightly detours will be active, and those driving on Route 1 North and Route 1 South will be confined to a single lane. DelDOT says the traffic signal at Route 1 North, Route 16, and Broadkill Road will be set to flashing.
Those driving east on Route 16 are to use the new ramp onto Route 1 South. Those looking to continue east should use the Route 1 crossover to make a U-turn and turn right onto Route 16. If heading west on Route 16, turn right to head north on Route 1. Drivers looking to continue west on Route 16 should make a U-turn using the Route 1 crossover to head south on Route 1, and then enter the ramp on Route 16 to continue west.
DelDOT states drivers can expect this to be the traffic pattern in place until the Route 1 North bridge is open in the winter of 2026, and that this project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2026.