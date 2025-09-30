MILTON, Del. - DelDOT is warning motorists to expect extended lane closures beginning Wednesday, Oct. 1, as construction continues at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 16.
Daytime lane closures on Route 1 will occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nighttime closures may also take place any day of the week between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
On Route 16, daytime lane closures may occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with possible nighttime closures between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The lane restrictions are expected to remain in place through April 30 as work continues on the northbound pavement, embankment, and bridge. The traffic pattern in the construction zone will remain unchanged through the fall and winter.
DelDOT says the grade separated intersection project was nominated as part of the 2013 Hazard Elimination Program and is necessary to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes at the intersection.
The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2026.