Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.