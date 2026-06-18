LEWES, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is beginning a bicycle and pedestrian tracking effort in Lewes on June 18 as part of an evaluation of potential pedestrian improvements in the area.
According to DelDOT, team members will be monitoring bicycle and pedestrian activity at the intersection of Savannah Road and American Legion Road. The tracking area will also extend along Massachusetts Avenue to help assess sidewalk needs.
The data collection is intended to provide information about how people walk and bike through the corridor and could help guide future transportation and pedestrian infrastructure planning.
DelDOT is also asking for public participation as part of the process. The agency says people can learn more about the project and submit feedback through June 30.