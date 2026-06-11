LEWES, Del. - Crossing one busy road in Lewes could become safer for pedestrians and bicyclists as The Delaware Department of Transportation and city leaders gather public input on proposed improvements along two roads that cross Savannah Road.
DelDOT and the City of Lewes are seeking feedback on a Transportation Alternatives Program study focused on Massachusetts Avenue and American Legion Road, both of which intersect with Savannah Road, a heavily traveled route near Lewes Beach.
The study corridor runs from Cedar Avenue to the Junction & Breakwater Trail connection and is aimed at improving safety and accessibility for people walking and biking through the area.
The project builds on recommendations from the Lewes Bike Plan and includes proposed upgrades such as sidewalks or separated pedestrian pathways, flashing beacons, pedestrian push buttons and bike-accessible push buttons. DelDOT is also considering adding sharrows to designate bike routes along portions of the corridor.
People CoastTV spoke with in Lewes said safety issues are especially heightened during the busy summer months.
"I think bike safety is very, very important," said Bruce Hamm. "There’s several people that get struck by vehicles all the time. It’s not always them. It’s the distracted drivers with cell phones or whatever they’re doing."
Paula WolKind, who lives in Lewes, said the area’s growth has increased the need for safer infrastructure.
"Delaware has grown exponentially over, say, a 10-year period," Wolkind said. "They need the pedestrian walkways, the sidewalks."
Hamm added, "There’s more pedestrians struck than you would ever imagine."
DelDOT leaders said the project is currently in the public engagement phase, with more concrete plans expected later this fall.