SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — DelDOT crews have been working since 1 a.m. Jan. 6 to keep Sussex County roads passable the first storm of the winter brought heavy snowfall to the region.
The storm had the greatest impact on Sussex County, prompting DelDOT to consider bringing in additional staff from New Castle County to assist with cleanup efforts in the days ahead.
“We didn’t expect this much snow to fall,” said Milton resident Brian Strain. “We thought maybe six inches, but it’s definitely more than that. We’ve noticed plows going back and forth multiple times, and we’re ready for tomorrow.”
DelDOT manages more than 3,000 miles of road across Sussex County. Officials said while their crews were prepared for the storm, the next challenge will be dealing with plummeting temperatures.
“Now, the challenge we’re going to have over the next couple of nights is very cold temperatures getting down into the 20s,” said C.R. McLeod. “That’s going to make the salt less effective. So, anyone heading out needs to be mindful that there will be icy conditions.”
Officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the roads when possible and to use caution if travel is necessary.