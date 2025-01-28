SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Drivers traveling through Sussex County’s Route 16, particularly through Milton and Georgetown, face a growing concern over safety. While many use the route daily, some say they would rather take a detour, citing dangerous driving conditions and frequent accidents.
"Everybody's going 60 miles an hour. Just do the math," said one local driver in Milton, putting emphasis on the area’s alarmingly high accident rate.
On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) held a meeting to discuss possible improvements, including road repaving, the addition of more stoplights, and general road reconstruction. However, some residents feel these plans are long overdue.
Jeff Davis, a frequent traveler on Route 16, voiced frustration over delayed projects.
“They’re ten, 15 years behind schedule,” Davis said, pointing to the increasing traffic and development that have strained the infrastructure.
Though DelDOT has a long list of projects in progress, officials stress that improving Route 16 is a priority. However, it may take time before significant changes are visible.