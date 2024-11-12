DelDOT Workshop

People in Georgetown gather at the DelDOT South District Office for a public workshop on the department's latest road project.

GEORGETOWN- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) hosted a public workshop Tuesday to gather community feedback on proposed road safety improvements in Sussex County.

Held in Georgetown, the workshop focused on plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Harbeson Road, Cool Spring Road, and Hurdle Ditch Road.

According to DelDOT officials, public input is essential for understanding local needs. “These people know the roads best,” said DelDOT’s Bryan Behrens, emphasizing the importance of community insights in shaping the project.

Local Dennis Sears shared mixed feelings about the proposal, expressing a desire for more efficient traffic flow.

“I’m not totally happy with the design… but at least something had to be done. This is better than the current situation,” Sears said.

For those unable to attend, DelDOT is accepting online comments until December 12.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you