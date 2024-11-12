GEORGETOWN- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) hosted a public workshop Tuesday to gather community feedback on proposed road safety improvements in Sussex County.
Held in Georgetown, the workshop focused on plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Harbeson Road, Cool Spring Road, and Hurdle Ditch Road.
According to DelDOT officials, public input is essential for understanding local needs. “These people know the roads best,” said DelDOT’s Bryan Behrens, emphasizing the importance of community insights in shaping the project.
Local Dennis Sears shared mixed feelings about the proposal, expressing a desire for more efficient traffic flow.
“I’m not totally happy with the design… but at least something had to be done. This is better than the current situation,” Sears said.
For those unable to attend, DelDOT is accepting online comments until December 12.