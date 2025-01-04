DELAWARE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Delaware from late Sunday night to Monday night.
DelDOT is deploying 300 snowplows to clear nearly 14,000 lane miles of road, starting with major routes like I-95, Route 1, Route 13, and Route 113. Officials urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm and adjust to road conditions. Plowing schedules will depend on weather conditions.
Secondary roads, including Route 9 and Route 24, will be cleared once primary roads are passable. Subdivisions with privately maintained streets will not be plowed by DelDOT.
Brining operations will begin Sunday in Sussex County, with primary routes in Kent County also treated. New Castle County roads were brined Friday. Additional preparations will take place ahead of the storm.
Downed trees or wires can be reported at (302) 659-4060 or #77 on cellphones.