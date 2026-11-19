MILTON, Del.- For drivers in Milton, the way they navigate the intersection at Routes 16 and 30 could eventually look quite different. A workshop is scheduled for Thursday night from 5-7 p.m.
DelDOT is proposing a roundabout at the intersection. C.R. McLeod, Director of Community Relations for DelDot says the current conditions just aren't good enough. " the traffic signal isn't meeting our expectations for what this intersection should look like. So the roundabout, we think is going to be a much safer alternative for all traffic movements in that area." He explained.
The proposed improvements are aimed at helping with safety concerns that DelDot has heard from people living in Milton.
The workshop tonight gives locals an opportunity to talk to DelDOT about their concerns.