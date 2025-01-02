FELTON Del.- A 41-year-old Delmar man, Nicholas Maltas, was arrested on New Year’s Day after Delaware State Police say he was driving under the influence and in possession of a loaded handgun.
Police responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. reporting an SUV swerving on South Dupont Highway near East Evens Road, almost causing multiple crashes. Troopers stopped the SUV and noted visible signs of impairment.
Sobriety tests were conducted, which police said confirmed Maltas was under the influence. A search of the SUV uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Authorities also discovered that Maltas’ driver’s license was suspended and that he had four prior DUI convictions.
Maltas was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following:
- Fifth Offense Driving Under the Influence
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Multiple Traffic Violations
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,200 cash bond.