DELMAR, Del.- The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a murder-suicide that took place on the morning of March 13 in a Delmar neighborhood, leaving two people dead.
According to state police, troopers responded around 9:18 a.m. to the 10000 block of Country Grove Circle for a death investigation. When they arrived, troopers found a 42-year-old woman from Delmar with apparent gunshot wounds and a 56-year-old man, also from Delmar, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The agency says both were pronounced dead at the scene. Delaware State Police are withholding their identities until family members have been notified.
Detectives with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event. Troopers are urging anyone with information to contact Sergeant S. Yeich at 302-741-2703. Tips can also be submitted by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.