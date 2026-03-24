DELMAR, Del.- A Delmar police officer is facing multiple criminal charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct while on duty, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
Darrell T. Powell was arrested on March 18, 2026, and charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of unlawful sexual contact, as well as stalking and offensive touching. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Seaford Police Department.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings addressed the arrest in a statement, saying, "No one, regardless of their profession, is above the law – and my office will adhere to that standard as we move forward.” She added, “I’m grateful to our prosecutors and the Seaford Police Department for their work in investigating this case. I want to express my profound gratitude to the victims for their courage in reaching out to law enforcement – and I ask that any further victims or witnesses with information come forward.”
According to the investigation, Powell responded to a shoplifting call at a Delmar grocery store on Jan. 7, 2026. This is where prosecutors say he inappropriately touched and made sexual comments toward a staff member. Following the alleged interaction, a family member of the victim reported seeing a police patrol car driving past the victim’s home multiple times later that evening.
Investigators also outlined a separate allegation from Feb. 24, 2026, in which Powell is accused of inappropriately touching a store employee while on duty. Authorities say he had previously made inappropriate comments to that person. In addition to this, officials say there was another time when he allegedly followed the victim home from work and pulled them over without providing a reason or requesting identification.
The Town of Delmar said in a statement that Powell was removed from duty Feb. 26 after the department was notified of the allegations. According to the town, he was suspended pending an independent investigation.
“The Delmar Police Department takes these charges with the utmost seriousness,” the department said, adding that maintaining trust, professionalism and respect remains a priority.
The Delaware Department of Justice says Powell is being held on $27,500 cash bail.